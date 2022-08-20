Saturday evening First to Know forecast (08/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be hit or miss during the evening hours. Expect a clearing trend later tonight with low temperatures in the low 70's by Sunday morning. Sunday will offer a typical summer forecast consisting of heat, humidity, hints of sunshine, and afternoon scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90's.

The new work week will herald a wetter pattern setting up over the region. Rounds of rain and storms will come and go each day with high temperatures in the upper 80's. The soggy pattern looks like it might stick around through next weekend, so keep the rain gear handy!