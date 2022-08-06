Saturday evening First to Know forecast (08/06/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday evening! Scattered rain and storms will come to an end during the later evening hours. Expect partial clearing overnight with low temperatures in the low 70's. Sunday will bring a pretty typical summer pattern. Plenty of sunshine can be seen during the morning hours, accompanied by building clouds. Scattered rain and storms will develop during the afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain, brief gusty winds, and several lightning flashes are all fair game in those late-day storms that get fired up. Keep an eye on the sky while you're outdoors enjoying your Sunday!

The new work week stays on the wetter side with daily rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90's under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Is it going to be humid? Is the sky blue? YES, it's going to be humid! Stay cool both temperature-wise and temperament-wise...we're inching closer to fall everyday.