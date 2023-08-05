Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (08/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms and cloud cover throughout the afternoon has helped keep temperatures in the 80s for much of the Big Bend today, with parts of Southern Georgia reaching the low 90s. Feel-like temperatures, as a result, have been shy of the triple digits across much of the Big Bend, with parts of Southern Georgia reaching feel-like temperatures upwards of 104 degrees. This is not hot enough for heat advisory criteria, but morning sunshine across the region tomorrow will help heat us up much more than today.

Early this evening, cloud cover will persist across the region, before clearing after midnight. Tomorrow will start on the sunny side, beginning a hot summer day. Sunny periods will last through the early afternoon, helping to warm temperatures up into the mid 90s by noon. As a result, a heat advisory is in effect for the entire region from 11am-8pm tomorrow. This is for feel-like temperatures in excess of 108 degrees due to high humidity. Dew point temperatures will approach 80 degrees tomorrow, making for extremely uncomfortable and sticky air. Scattered storms will work their way into the forecast around 2 or 3 pm tomorrow, and where it does storm, locally heavy rainfall is possible. Storms will dissipate by sunset tomorrow, with leftover clouds lasting into the night.

For the long term, typical afternoon thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the middle part of next week, with signs of some drier air coming late-week. The early part of the week will remain very humid, helping to reach heat advisory criteria. Let this be a reminder to limit time spent outdoors and to drink plenty of water while wearing light-weight and light-colored clothes to stay cool!