Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/29/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms across the region today have generally moved from a north to south direction throughout the afternoon. Most of these storms have been below severe limits, but some have brought gusty winds with a few reports of trees down. Over the next few hours, most of these storms will fizzle out, but a few isolated storms are possible through midnight. Temperatures reached the 90s today across much of the region, but where storms have rolled through, specifically in north and eastern zones, temperatures have cooled off into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow will begin as a sunny day across the region, with minimal cloud cover to start the day. This will help warm things up early, with temperatures soaring into the 90s by noon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of our Big Bend counties, with the potential to see feel-like temperatures up to 115 degrees between 11am and 7pm tomorrow. This extreme heat will be dangerous to those outside for long periods of time, so make sure to drink plenty of water, wear light colored and light weight clothing, and limit your outdoor exposure, especially in the afternoon hours. Scattered storms will once again work their way into the forecast tomorrow afternoon, moving from a north to south direction yet again. Storms will start to pop around 2pm, with the chance for storms continuing after sunset until around midnight as a cold front approaches the region.

Hot weather looks to stick around through the extended forecast, especially towards the end of the week. Heat advisory criteria will likely be met for much of the week, with feel-like temperatures at the peak-heating parts of the day continuing over 100 degrees.