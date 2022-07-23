Saturday evening First To Know forecast (07/23/2022)

Good Saturday evening!

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening, before the overnight hours consist of variable clouds. Our lows for tonight will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, your Sunday will start off with mostly clear skies, with more scattered showers and storms expected to come across most of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. There will be some locally heavy downpours again and possibly some gusty winds. Our highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Definitely, keep that umbrella for you just in case, and when the sun is out, stay hydrated and cool with those temps in mind.

