Saturday evening First To Know forecast (07/16/2022)

Good Saturday evening!

Showers are still expected through the evening, with overnight conditions consisting of partly cloudy to fair skies. Our low temperatures for tonight will be in the low to mid 70s. For tomorrow morning just before the sunrise, we can expect parts of our coastal region to see some showers and storms. However, similarly to today, the rain will clear out soon after sunrise while the rest of the Big Bend and south Georgia will see variable clouds. Pop-up showers and storms are expected again in the afternoon with some locally heavy downpours, however it will not be a complete washout, nor will there be damaging wind gusts expected. Dry air will continue to move in from our north, gradually diminishing rain chances for our Georgia counties. As we progress through the week, overall our rain chances will start to gradually diminish, helping our highs to reach back up to the mid 90s.

