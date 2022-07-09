TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening!

Showers and storms will continue into the evening, leaving behind clouds overnight. Our lows for tonight will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, we will expect to have another day of showers and thunderstorms. Much like today, we may see isolated spots for a flash flood advisory due to these slow-moving storms. This does not mean it will be a complete washout, but keep in mind that some areas may experience heavy downpours. We may also see some spots experience damaging wind gusts. Our high temps will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and your lows in the mid 70s. Monday may be even another day of locally heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts associated with scattered thunderstorms. Just make sure you keep your umbrella on with you when you head outside.

