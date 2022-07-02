TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening!

Saturday evening First To Know forecast (07/02/2022)

Scattered showers and storms will be lingering around for the next few hours, clearing out by late this evening. Clouds will be left behind into overnight hours as moisture is among the Big Bend region and Southwest Georgia. Our lows for tonight will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, we can expect similar conditions as we saw today; partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, with scattered thunderstorms during most of the afternoon. So make sure you get those outside-related activities out of the way before the afternoon kicks in with those high rain chances. Our highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Throughout much of next week, including Independence Day, it is going to be a rinse, wash, and repeat situation. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be expected nearly every day leaving the mornings and evenings with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

