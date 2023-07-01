Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/01/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot day has unfolded across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with highs topping out in the upper 90s. Increased humidity has feel like temperatures surpassing 108 degrees, which is why a heat advisory is in effect across much of the region until 8pm this evening. Temperatures will remain on the warm side staying in the 80s past midnight tonight, with rain chances minimal. Tomorrow will begin mostly sunny before scattered clouds and some storms make their way into the area for the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 90s again will bring feel like temperatures back into the 100s. Afternoon storms will for the most part be sea-breeze induced in parts of the Big Bend tomorrow, peaking around 5pm. Tomorrow night, some scattered storms may filter in from the north, especially across our Southern Georgia counties. Isolated storm chances continue for the early part of the week, including the Fourth of July, mainly popping up in the afternoon. Highs return to the mid 90s by the middle of the week with storm chances becoming more scattered and widespread by the end of the week.