Saturday evening First To Know forecast (06/25/2022)

Saturday evening First To Know forecast (06/25/2022)
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 19:04:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening!

Showers and storms will be expected to pass by our western Big Bend regions. The Apalachicola River and Lake Seminole areas could see a few downpours from time to time. Rain will clear out into the late evening, with clouds expected to stay through the overnight hours. Our lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another overcast day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. With disturbances making their way out from today and a slow-moving cold front coming in, it will bring drier conditions to our area, decreasing our rain chances to become more isolated. Our highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will not increase back up again until midweek, with highs only reaching the mid 90s.

