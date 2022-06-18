Saturday evening First To Know forecast (06/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening!

Skies will be clearing out overnight with your temperatures in the mid 70s for your lows. The cold front passing by is bringing in winds from the northwest and west which will help push some moisture away and bring drier conditions. We will not be feeling as oppressive, but do not be fooled. Temperatures won't be in the triple digits but we will still be in the mid 90s for your highs throughout the day tomorrow. We can expect a round of isolated showers in the afternoon, but for the next few days, we will have rain chances lowered with those drier conditions kicking in. Temperatures will be warming back up to about 100° by the time we get to midweek and those rain chances will start to increase once again by late next week.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Heat advisory for Saturday 06/18/2022



Another heat advisory is in effect until 8PM this evening for feels-like values reaching or exceeding 108°.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.