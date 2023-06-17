Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered thunderstorms are popping up across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia and will become more widespread over the next few hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm, while a Flood Watch goes through 11pm for much of the region. A few storms are expected to surpass severe limits bringing damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings as we head throughout the rest of the afternoon. Widespread storm across the region this afternoon and evening will begin to clear out before midnight, leaving the region with passing clouds and an isolated chance at rain. Lows will dip into the low 70s across the region overnight, before a sun/cloud blend tomorrow morning warms us up into the 80s by noon. Winds from the north and west tomorrow will try to keep us on the drier side, but afternoon storm chances remain due to interactions with the sea breeze and a cold front sitting over our region. Some storms that develop tomorrow can bring gusty winds and small hail. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s. The stormy pattern will continue into the workweek, with the majority of the region seeing storms on a daily basis.