Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Humidity has returned to the region, making it feel more like June after an abnormally dry week. Isolated areas of storms are beginning to pop up on radar this afternoon as temperatures approach the upper 80s to low 90s across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia. Scattered storms will linger through the early evening hours before quickly dissipating around sunset. Overnight, temperatures will gradually dip into the upper 60s with brief periods of passing clouds. Increased humidity will keep our lows from getting too far into the 60s, and morning sunshine will help warm us back up into the 80s for the day tomorrow. The chance for an isolated storm returns in the early afternoon tomorrow, with storms becoming more scattered in nature in the mid to late afternoon hours. Drier air will work its way into our area starting Monday, lowering our rain chances and ushering in clearer skies. This drier air will last through midweek, when temperatures will begin to creep into the low to mid 90s with storm chances returning later in the week.