Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (05/28/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A beautiful Saturday evening is underway with a blend of sunshine and clouds. Expect generally clear skies through tonight with a less humid-feel. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60's.

The rest of Memorial Day Weekend is going to be mainly dry and feature plenty of sunshine! It'll be warm with winds becoming more southerly on Sunday. That means a stray, seabreeze-initiated shower or storm is possible, but the majority of the area should trend mostly dry! High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Monday will bring a slight uptick in moisture. There could be an isolated shower or rumble of thunder during the late afternoon/evening, but it will not be a washout by any means! High temperatures may climb a couple degrees into the low 90's.

Humidity will gradually become more noticeable this week. Each day will bring a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 90's, so it's certainly going to be hot! Not to mention, we'll take on that typical summertime pattern, with daily storm chances in the peak heating hours of the day. Fortunately, those storm chances do remain on the low-side, around 30%.