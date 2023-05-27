Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (05/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A slow-moving area of low pressure bringing heavy rain to parts of the Carolinas is ushering in drier and cooler air into our area today. This stable air from the north is helping keep clear skies and below average temperatures peaking in the low 80s. Overnight tonight clear skies will help cool down temperatures fairly quickly, in the 60s by midnight bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will start out with sunny skies, before some scattered clouds make their way into the picture tomorrow evening as winds shift from the north to west. This will also help temperatures warm back up into the mid-80s tomorrow. Dry conditions with a very isolated chance at a storm continue for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, making it a great weekend to get outdoors! The threat for scattered storms returns to the forecast towards the end of the week, so enjoy this dry weather before the muggy air returns.

