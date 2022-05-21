Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (05/21/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A few scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday evening. Otherwise, expect stubborn clouds to stick around accompanied by humid conditions. Some showers may linger overnight in isolated pockets. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60's to low 70's.

Sunday begins with peeks of sunshine between a layer of clouds. Scattered rain and storms are likely again during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms may pack gustier winds and heavy downpours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's.

The upcoming workweek (which is the final full week of May, already) will get us familiar with the approaching summer season! Each day offers a blend of sunshine and clouds, plus the ever-present humidity! Rain and storm chances will be highest on Monday. However, Tuesday and Wednesday may give us a few pop-up storms during the afternoon. The good news is that no day will be a complete washout, just the standard pop-up activity that diminishes after a short time. Thursday and Friday, rain and storm coverage will increase again across the area. High temperatures this week will range from the upper 80's to near 90 degrees. Low temperatures will be mild in the upper 60's to low 70's.

