Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (05/14/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Isolated showers will dwindle this evening under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will remain mild in the mid 60's. Areas of fog may develop through Sunday morning.

Sunday will present partial sunshine giving way to a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's. Get used to the sticky-feel because the humidity is going to be around all of this week!

Expect a big warm-up to unfold during the upcoming workweek. Daily high temperatures will soar into the low 90's throughout this week! There could be a few isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon, especially in Southwest Georgia. Afterwards, minimal rain chances are in the forecast this week so it'll trend mainly dry. Rain chances are going to increase by late next week into the weekend.