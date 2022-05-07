Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (05/07/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Dry air will settle into the region giving way to gorgeous weather for days! Saturday night will clear up and low temperatures will drop into the upper 50's to low 60's.

Nothing but sunshine will be around on Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80's. The upcoming work week is going to be consistent under mostly sunny skies and high temperatures gradually warming through the mid 80's. Morning low temperatures will also be cool and comfortable in the upper 50's this week. It'll remain comfortable with low humidity!

Rain chances will return by late week.