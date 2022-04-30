Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (04/30/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Partial sunshine is giving way to sparsely scattered showers and storms in parts of Southwest Georgia and the Southeast Big Bend. Activity will dwindle during the evening hours with a good chunk of the area staying dry! It'll be quiet tonight and very mild with low temperatures in the low to mid 60's.

Sunday will offer a similar set-up to Saturday. Warm, humid, and a chance for some isolated storms during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80's. It's also going to feel a bit sticky outside!

The first full week of May will be a good reminder that summer is just around the corner! Expect muggy conditions and high temperatures soaring through the upper 80's to eventually the low 90's by midweek. Each day will offer partly sunny skies and a chance for a couple pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon. Luckily, no day looks to be a washout by any means. The best chance for more widespread showers and storms will arrive between the Friday and Saturday time-frame.

