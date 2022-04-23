Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (04/23/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday evening! Expect clearing skies tonight accompanied by mild low temperatures in the low 60's. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's.

Dry weather will take us through the weekend with a continued warming trend on the way. Monday will be mainly dry but there could be an isolated shower in the Apalachicola River area. Otherwise, a mix of sunshine and clouds will take us through the day with high temperatures in the upper 80's. Some inland spots could see their first 90 degree day of the year!

A cold front should slide through the region on Tuesday. This could prompt a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. After the front passes through, a modest cool-down is in store for Wednesday. However, another warm-up is going to happen during the rest of the workweek into next weekend. Mostly dry weather should prevail.