Saturday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — The scattered rain and showers are finally on the way out of the area; lingering cloud cover will persist for the eastern counties, but soon that will also move on out. Clearing overnight will leave room for ample sunshine, with lower dew-points allowing for a drier feel for your Sunday. Waking up to temperatures in the 50s, we can see a quick warm-up with all the sunshine, ending tomorrow afternoon in the 80s. Unfortunately, clouds and rain do not shy away for long; the outlook for the workweek is looking soggy with higher rain chances. Enjoy a sunny close to the weekend, a pleasant start for the work week before we bring our rain gear again.
-Katelyn McKinney
Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 18:24:56-04
