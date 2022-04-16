Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (04/16/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Isolated strong storms are possible this evening. Activity will wind down during the mid evening hours, and overnight it'll be mostly dry. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60's.

Sunday morning will be muggy accompanied by patchy fog. Once again, expect isolated storms to be possible Sunday afternoon. Some could be stronger, with gusty winds and a downpour to look out for! Overall, the storms will be hit or miss, and there will be intermittent sunshine! High temperatures will warm into the 80's.

Another batch of storms is likely overnight into Monday morning as a cold front finally sweeps the unsettled weather away. Showers and storms will move east and wrap up by the afternoon hours.

Cooler and drier air will settle in for Tuesday. It's going to be breezy, as well! High temperatures will top out in the 70's.

Beyond that, expect warming temperatures into the 80's through next weekend with dry conditions lasting throughout the period.