Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (04/09/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! It's going to be a sunny and windy early evening. Transitioning through tonight, winds will become lighter and skies will remain clear. It will be on the cold-side tonight so keep those jackets and sweatshirts handy if you plan on enjoying tonight's festivities. Low temperatures will eventually tumble to the upper 30's to low 40's.

Sunday is going to be warmer, less windy, and sunny! It's also going to be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70's. One more chilly night will be on tap heading into Monday morning.

The upcoming workweek will feature a warm-up and an uptick in humidity. High temperatures will climb into the 80's starting Monday. Morning low temperatures will become quite mild in the 60's by midweek.

By late week, showers and storms will make a comeback on Thursday. A somewhat unsettled pattern may linger through the weekend, but there's still some uncertainty on exactly when the wet weather will exit. Stay tuned for the latest updates for Easter weekend!