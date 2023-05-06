Saturday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — If today felt ideal for you in terms of weather, you are in luck because a similar pattern with follow suit for Sunday. We expect a pretty fair night tonight, not the best star-gazing weather by any means; clouds will remain pesky overnight. Low-level clouds and patchy isolated fog could be possible for the morning hours before 9 or 10 am. Though lows remain moderate and near average, waking up to temperatures in the 60s. High spring up for tomorrow by the afternoon, most areas just under 90 and coupled with high humidity. A potential for afternoon showers cannot be ruled out, forming a few storms. Rain will stay localized and spotty. The warm-up we will see tomorrow follows us into the work week; we will have days where 90 and above are within reach. You will also feel the muggy trend continue; with all the moisture and heat, the risk for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for the next seven days.

— Katelyn McKinney