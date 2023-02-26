Saturday Evening First to Know Forecast (02/25/2023)

Staying well above average this weekend, expect to break record temperatures for tomorrow. Today we remained below the record with plenty of sunshine and maybe even getting a slight sunburn as UV indices are moderate, 7-8. Feeling more like April with this late-winter heat streak, and temperatures continue to stay warm the coming days. Do give yourself a couple more minutes in the morning if you are driving before 10 am; you can expect areas of patchy fog, even dense in the southwestern part of the Big Bend—scattered clouds daily, with widespread coverage for your Monday and Tuesday. You may expect a few slight showers on Tuesday with a weak frontal passage, which brings no cooldown but a quick dip in the humidity levels. Temperatures for the week are looking to be in the mid-80s, with air more humid than we would typically suspect. The next big weather maker comes in on Friday, a strong cold front, bringing a slight relief from the heat. You can see highs in the lower 70s next weekend and lows returning to average at around 50 degrees. Do expect some showers Friday, but the rest of the week looks rain-free, hot, and humid.

