Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (02/18/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mostly clear skies and chilly on Saturday evening with low temperatures in the lower 40's by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks splendid under a mixture of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures climbing to the low 70's.

Areas of patchy fog may develop heading into Monday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40's. Monday will offer mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70's.

Expect a big warm-up to unfold the rest of the work week as temperatures each day will feel more like late April/early May. Very low rain chances around 10% are in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday... so we'll trend mainly dry all this week!

Tuesday through Saturday will be hot and humid with high temperatures rising through the 80's. Record high temperatures will certainly get a run for their money this week. It's also going to be humid and breezy. Each day should bring a blend of sun and clouds. Morning low temperatures will remain mild in the 60's with areas of fog possible each morning.