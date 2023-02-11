Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (02/11/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Steady rain and soaking downpours will continue through Saturday evening. This can lead to flooding issues, especially in poor drainage areas. Drive carefully this evening and always avoid flooded roadways! At last, the rain will come to an end overnight and it'll get chilly with low temperatures dropping to the low 40's by Sunday morning. Sunday will be windy and chilly with decreasing clouds and high temperatures only in the 50's. Low temperatures Monday and Tuesday mornings will get colder, dropping down to the mid to upper 30's. However, a gradual warming trend will get underway this week. Monday will offer mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60's. Tuesday and Wednesday look to bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures climbing through the 70's. Clouds will increase Thursday and it'll get breezy and humid with high temperatures in the upper 70's. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return late Thursday and Friday. Friday's high temperatures will be in the 60's with cooler and drier weather settling in by early next weekend.