Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (02/04/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a chilly Saturday night with increasing cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, with a stray shower possible (though, the majority of the area will trend mostly dry!) High temperatures Sunday will climb to around 70°. There can be some breaks of sunshine throughout Sunday, and skies should clear by Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and warmth will be here Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70's Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures early this week will be in the mid 40's, then by midweek they'll be in the mid to upper 50's. Overall, we'll have a warm work week with cool mornings!

On Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will climb to near 80°. Rain and storm chances increase Thursday and Friday. An isolated stronger storm may develop, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest First To Know Forecasts as those details become clearer! By next weekend, much colder and drier air looks to arrive with high temperatures only in the 50's and 60's, and morning low temperatures in the 30's.