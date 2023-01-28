Saturday evening First To Know forecast (01/28/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will increase on this chilly Saturday night! Fortunately, it won't be as cold heading into Sunday morning, with low temperatures expected to stay in the low to mid 40's. Clouds will remain in the picture on Sunday with minimal peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will climb to near 70°. A few scattered showers are possible during the day in the Big Bend and South GA, especially in the later afternoon/evening hours. A couple thunderstorms may pop up, especially in our western areas. Rainfall totals look to be highest in South GA (around 0.75 to 1 inch).

On Sunday, there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated strong storms west of the Apalachicola River, focused in the Florida panhandle. Isolated strong winds gusts and a brief spin-up/waterspout are possible along the FL panhandle during the late day hours Sunday.

Scattered rain will likely linger into Monday morning across the area, with clouds sticking around through Monday afternoon. Monday through Thursday will be warm and humid, with stubborn cloud cover. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70's each day with low temperatures in the upper 50's. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. More widespread rain and storms look to arrive late week on Thursday and Friday. Depending on the late week system's track, severe weather may possibly be a concern. Be sure to stay tuned to the latest First To Know forecast on that! By Saturday, cooler and drier weather should settle in with high temperatures in the 60's.