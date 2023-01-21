Saturday evening First to Know forecast (01/21/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A soggy rest of the weekend is in store with times of rain this evening across South Georgia and the Big Bend. Rain will be on and off through the overnight hours, lasting into much of Sunday, as a low pressure system moves from west to east across the Gulf Coast through the Southeast US. Keep the umbrellas handy on Sunday because periodic rain will be the story, with times of heavy rain possible, especially in South GA. Isolated stronger storms may develop during the day, with gusty winds and a brief tornado (though the severe risk does remain on the low end of the scale). Sunday will be warm, humid, and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 70's. Showers should wrap up during the early overnight hours Monday. Monday will be dry, cool, and breezy with decreasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 60's Monday. Tuesday will feature increasing clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60's. Another round of rain and storms looks to arrive on Wednesday, with stronger/severe storms possible. Much cooler and drier weather will be here Thursday through next Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's and morning low temperatures in the upper 30's.