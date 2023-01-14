Saturday evening First to Know forecast (01/14/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! We have a very cold night in store so bundle up if you're headed out this evening! Expect clear skies and calmer winds later this evening. Low temperatures will take a tumble down to the mid to upper 20's by Sunday morning. This may lead to some light freezes and frosty spots early Sunday morning across the area. Be sure to protect those plants and pets before heading to bed tonight! Sunday will be a wonderful day filled with sunshine and calm winds; high temperatures will be in the upper 50's to low 60's by the afternoon. Another cold night will unfold with low temperatures expected to drop to the upper 20's to low 30's on Monday morning.

Fortunately, warmer weather will arrive during the upcoming work week! Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60's. Tuesday through Saturday's high temperatures will climb back into the 70's with an increase in humidity! A few stray showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40's. Wednesday through Saturday, low temperatures will be milder in the 50's. Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the work week, with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the day. A few showers may linger on Friday, with another round of scattered rain next weekend.