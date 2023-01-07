Saturday evening First to Know forecast (01/07/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mostly clear skies and quiet conditions will take us through Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be chilly by Sunday morning with low temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's. Sunday will bring an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70's. A stray shower may pop up in our northern/western communities Sunday evening, but overall we'll trend mainly dry areawide. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 40's by Monday morning.

The upcoming work week will trend on the quiet side with cool mornings in the 40's and pleasant afternoons in the upper 60's and low 70's. More sunshine will appear on Monday afternoon, followed by an increase in cloud cover on Tuesday. A stray shower may pop up Tuesday, especially along the coast, but we'll trend mostly dry across the area! The next best chance to see measurable rainfall will arrive on Friday. After the wet weather passes on Friday, expect a much cooler and drier start to next weekend with high temperatures Saturday only in the upper 50's!