Record Heat continues this weekend as partly cloudy skies last into next week

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Highs have reached the mid to upper 90s Friday afternoon across the Big Bend and South Georgia, breaking record daily highs in some locations. A good amount of sunshine has come along with no rainfall, and skies will see passing clouds into the night as it remains warm and humid. Temperatures fall into the 70s after sunset and slowly dip into the low 70s and upper 60s as patchy areas of fog develop in the early morning hours.

Saturday starts off with some patchy areas of fog evaporating before temperatures quickly warm through the 80s, reaching the 90s by early afternoon. Highs peak in the mid to upper 90s, with the record daily high to beat for May 17th in Tallahassee being 95 degrees set back in 1933. Skies will feature a sun-cloud blend early on before mostly sunny skies take over during the afternoon.

Highs in the 90s and lows around the 70 degree mark continue into next week as High Pressure continues to dominate overhead. A spotty storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday and beyond as a frontal system approaches from the north, but it still remains quite warm through the end of the week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.