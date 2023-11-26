Rain moves out tonight as cold air is in store for much of the week

ENTER DATELINE — Steady rain has fallen over the Big Bend and Southern Georgia for much of the day. Tallahassee has picked up nearly 2 inches of rain today while the highest rain totals come from near Sopchoppy, where nearly 3 inches of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours. While this will be beneficial to areas of abnormally dry conditions in the Big Bend, the bulk of the rain did not fall over areas suffering from the worst drought, including Bainbridge, which only picked up around half an inch of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Still, we will take whatever rain we can get in drought-stricken areas.

Over the next few hours, rain will move out of the region from west to east, bringing a drier night to much of the region. Temperatures are in the 50s across much of Southern Georgia this evening with much of the Big Bend in the lower 60s. Temperatures over the net few hours will drop through the 50s and bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s near sunrise tomorrow morning. Skies will remain overcast for much of the night, starting to clear in the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will start on the cool and partly cloudy side, with temperatures warming through the 50s throughout the morning. Skies will continue to clear throughout the morning, bringing mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s tomorrow afternoon, with some locations, especially in Southern Georgia, only reaching the upper 50s for highs. This is due to a cold front moving through the region earlier in the day tomorrow.

In the long run, the cold front will dip lows tomorrow night into the low 40s, with some areas across the region seeing lows in the 30s. Highs throughout the first part of the week will struggle to get into the low 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s becoming widespread Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Friday into the weekend will feature an approaching low pressure system that will increase rain chances. Get ready for a chilly week followed up by more rain!