Rain moves out to start the workweek before cooler weather is in store for much of the week

ENTER DATELINE — While rain has moved out of the region for the most part, some very isolated lingering showers are still around bringing light drizzle to a select few locations this afternoon. Much of the region picked up on a sizable amount of rainfall this weekend, with the greatest totals slightly over 10 inches in Wakulla county. Tallahassee saw nearly half an inch of rain, while Bainbridge, which is under a severe drought, saw 4-6 inches of rain.

Temperatures across the region are in the low 70s with overcast skies. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 60s and 50s, with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will remain overcast for most of the night, with some slight clearing in the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will start partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 50s at 8am, warming up through the 60s during the rest of the morning. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by 1pm, with a sun/cloud blend continuing across the region. No rain is expected throughout the day tomorrow.

Tuesday will feature much cooler weather with winds out of the northwest, with highs reaching the low 60s and lows in the 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s throughout the workweek, with low temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s. Rain stays away for the workweek, and skies will be on the partly cloudy to mostly sunny side each day.

The upcoming weekend will feature increased rain chances as another cold front approaches the region. Highs will return to the upper 60s and low 70s, but scattered storms will be spread across the region. Get the winter coat ready this week with a stretch of cool mornings in the forecast!