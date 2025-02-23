Rain moves in Sunday night with spotty showers lingering Monday morning

Rain is beginning to move into the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday evening with temperatures sitting in the 50s. Rain will increase in intensity approaching the midnight hours as temperatures fall through the 50s. Rain starts to taper off early Monday morning, but spotty showers linger across the area through the first part of Monday. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s around sunrise Monday morning.

Throughout the day on Monday, skies remain overcast with very few peaks of sunshine, with showers in the area over the course of the morning becoming less common in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s Monday afternoon, before skies dry out overnight and Tuesday morning lows dip into the mid 40s.

Tuesday features lots of sunshine and highs returning to the 70s. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday as clear and sunny skies remain in the forecast. Lows remain in the 40s for much of the week before showers once again enter the forecast on Thursday. An early look at the weekend shows highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s and partly cloudy skies.