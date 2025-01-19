Rain lingers Saturday night with clearing and quick cooling expected Sunday

Periods of rain Saturday evening will continue to move through the area overnight, as temperatures remain in the low 60s and upper 50s into early Sunday morning. Rain peaks in intensity around midnight before slowly tampering off into the morning hours of Sunday. Skies remain overcast through the mid morning hours.

Temperatures on Sunday will be warmest earlier in the morning. Readings near 60 degrees at sunrise will steadily fall through the 50s during the morning hours as sunshine finds a few opportunities to peak from behind the clouds. Over the course of the afternoon, skies will be clearing with temperatures falling through the 50s. After sunset temperatures in the 40s will reach the 30s after 8pm with Monday morning lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s.

Very cold air will remain in place all week long with Monday and Tuesday highs only reaching the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning features widespread precipitation in the area, but it is a little too soon to say whether or not winter precipitation works its way into the mix. This forecast will be ironed out over the next few days.

Wednesday will feature the coldest air of the week with highs in the 30s before sub-freezing lows continue into the weekend. A sun-cloud blend continues throughout the week before more sunshine is expected by the weekend.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on winter weather chances this upcoming workweek!