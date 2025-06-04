Rain continues Thursday with a hot and humid end of the week in store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although the showers and storms subside through the overnight hours, they will pick up again Thursday afternoon as the trough begins to push out to the north.

Thursday's storms will mainly hug the I-75 corridor and eastern neighborhoods, but widespread showers are still expected throughout the viewing area.

As the low pressure system forms just to the north, the main story is going to be heavy rainfall with some stronger storms bringing gusty winds.

Localized flooding is possible due to the ground already being saturated from the rainfall from Wednesday and Thursday.

As the weekend approaches, a more summer-like pattern comes into play with pop-up storms and temperatures back in the low-to-mid 90s.

