Rain chances on the rise for Wednesday, remains through the end of the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Overnight lows remain in the low 70s Tuesday night as cloudy skies roll in setting up widespread storms across the area Wednesday.

We've been getting lucky with the drier air and clear skies, but that changes Wednesday as a combination of an upper level low in the Gulf and an inverted trough causes easterly winds with widespread storms as a result. These storms will mainly stick to our eastern counties, closer to I-75. Due to the rain and cloud cover, high temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 80s Wednesday into Thursday.

The rest of the work week is set up to be a wet one before clearing out Friday as the upper level low pushes out along with the trough. Highs will return to the low 90s as the weekend approaches.

As far as the tropics go, the potential area of low pressure off of the Atlantic coast continues to have a 10% chance of development.

The main concern for our area will be isolated flooding with no wind threat as it pushes off the coast late Friday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.