Rain and storms through Saturday evening; dry and breezy on Sunday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday evening will feature scattered showers and storms. The action may last into the overnight hours, too! While there is still a risk for severe storms, it does remain of low concern. Still, storms can produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall; which is particularly burdensome for areas that have already received several inches of rain over the last day. Driving may be cumbersome in spots that are experiencing heavy downpours tonight so keep that in mind! Low temperatures should cool down to the upper 40's.

Sunday will bring a drying trend thanks to the departing cold front. This will give way to more sunshine, less humidity, and breezy conditions with winds out of the north. High temperatures will be in the low 70's.

Warmer air settles in this week. Dry weather should stick around Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storms move in early Wednesday and will likely linger through Thursday. Late next week, cooler and drier air should return for the weekend.