Quiet & warm Saturday followed by a stormy Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Take it easy if you're traveling on US 98 in Franklin and Wakulla County. A dense fog advisory is in place for coastal areas Saturday morning.

Today will be a warm and muggy one. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s this afternoon with a gusty breeze and rough seas on the Apalachee Bay.

A strong cold front will begin to push through the area bringing with it some strong storms. Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a brief tornado. Coastal flooding for low lying areas is also a possibility as strong winds out of the south will gust in excess of 30 mph at times.

You'll be tempted to break out the winter jackets starting Monday morning. Temperatures begin in the mid 30s and only budge into the 50s for the afternoon.