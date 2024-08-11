Potential Tropical Cyclone Five has formed, expected to become Hurricane Ernesto

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — As of 5pm EDT Sunday, high confidence in tropical cyclone formation east of the Leeward Islands has caused the National Hurricane Center to designate the area to watch as Potential Tropical Cyclone 5. This means while the system does not meet criteria to be classified as a tropical depression or storm now, it is expected to form within the next 24-48 hours. When it attains tropical storm status, it will earn the name Ernesto.

The system is currently east of the Lesser Antilles, expected to impact the Windward Islands as a tropical storm on Tuesday as it continues to move west. By Wednesday, the storm is expected to pass by Puerto Rico and strengthen into the third hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

After passing by Puerto Rico, what will become Ernesto will make a sharp turn northwards and parallel the east coast of the United States before heading out to sea as a strengthening Category 2 hurricane.

No local impacts are expected from this storm.

August, September, and October are the peak months of hurricane season, with a high confidence in a very busy remainder of the season. It is important to not become over-saturated with tropical anxiety the next few months, so understand there is no need to worry about Ernesto, but if there is a storm that forms and shows some form of local concern, we will be the first to let you know.