Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight forms, landfall expected along Carolina coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — As of 5pm EDT Sunday evening, Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight has been designated with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

The reason the system is not yet a subtropical or tropical storm is purely academic. It is still displaying characteristics that attach it to the nearby frontal system bringing cloud cover and showers to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Thunderstorms developing over its center is what leads the National Hurricane Center to believe this system will develop tropical characteristics before landfall tomorrow.

Regardless of classification, impacts remain the same. Tropical storm force winds are possible in parts of the Carolinas Monday along with cloudy skies and heavy rain.

Here in the Big Bend and South Georgia, some drier air will be filtered in from the north helping to bring more sunshine back to the region as what may become Helene stays away from our area.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.