Pop up showers and storms for graduation weekend come along with warmer temps

A few storms are lingering across the area this evening, specifically along the I-75 corridor in eastern parts of the region. Temperatures have warmed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon along with high humidity levels. This has helped provide fuel for pop up storms as an upper level trough moves over the region. Overnight, drier weather will take over with passing clouds as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Saturday will begin with mostly sunny skies during the morning hours, making for great conditions for outdoor graduations and festivities. During the afternoon, beginning around 1 or 2 pm, expect some hit or miss showers and storms to pop up across the region. This doesn't mean everyone will see storms all afternoon, just a relatively brief shower or storm for a chunk of the area at some point. Overnight tomorrow, storms will die down with overnight lows once again dipping into the upper 60s.

Scattered storms are possible Sunday afternoon before drier weather is in store next week. By Tuesday, skies will remain dry with more sun than clouds as highs reach the low to mid 90s each afternoon. Be prepared to take heat precautions next week as we begin our first long stretch of 90 degree weather this year.