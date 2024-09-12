Periods of heavy rain with isolated tornado spin-ups possible Thursday

Pockets of rain showers are filling in on radar this morning as periods of heavy rain are expected heading into the day on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect from areas Tallahassee and Cairo west until 8pm this evening where 2-5 inches of rainfall can cause flooding concerns for low lying areas.

Some of the outer bands of what is now Tropical Storm Francine also have the potential to bring brief tornado spin-ups as they move ashore this morning into the early part of the afternoon. A 2/5 risk for brief tornado spin-ups exists for western parts of the area including Tallahassee and Bainbridge. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts this morning.

A wet and overcast day makes way for more scattered storms Friday before periods of sunshine return to the forecast this weekend. That helps highs return to the 90s Saturday afternoon with isolated showers possible each afternoon. A drier stretch is expected next week with drier air filtering in from the northwest, keeping highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with the potential for overnight lows to dip into the 60s.