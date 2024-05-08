Patchy fog lingers this morning before a hot and sunny afternoon

Patchy fog has developed in parts of the region this morning as we start off in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some passing clouds will make way for mostly sunny skies later in the day as highs reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Skies stay dry today into tonight, when a few more clouds filter into the region and lows dip into the low 70s and upper 60s by sunrise.

Thursday features partly cloudy skies with dry skies continuing throughout the morning. Highs will once again reach the low to mid 90s with the chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm in southern Georgia. The Big Bend looks to stay dry for most of Thursday, although storms that do form in southern Georgia and even the Big Bend may reach severe limits.

A 2/5 scattered risk for severe weather exists for areas Tallahassee north, with an isolated tornado, damaging wind gusts, and small hail possible. This severe weather threat continues overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Stay tuned to First To Know Weather for updates on any alerts that could impact your neighborhood.

Friday morning features rain and storm coverage across the majority of the area before moving out during the afternoon hours. This will help keep highs in the 80s rather than 90s for the afternoon. This weekend brings drier and cooler weather to the area with ample amounts of sunshine and lows in the upper 50s with highs in the low 80s. Scattered storms fire up again at the beginning of the next workweek.

