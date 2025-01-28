Passing clouds overnight make way for lots of sun and highs in the 70s Wednesday

Temperatures reached the 60s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, temperatures will gradually fall through the 50s before bottoming out in the mid 40s early Wednesday morning. A few more clouds filter in throughout the night, but they will clear around sunrise.

Skies remain mostly sunny throughout the day on Wednesday as temperatures in the morning warm into the 50s by 10am and the 60s by noon. Highs reach the 70s by mid afternoon with a light breeze out of the west-northwest.

Thursday brings highs into the mid 70s as mostly sunny skies continue in the forecast. Overnight lows heading into the weekend stay above average in the 50s, with scattered storms entering the area Friday afternoon into evening. These linger into the overnight hours, with a strong to severe storm unable to be ruled out. Skies clear once again this weekend and highs remain in the 70s through next week.