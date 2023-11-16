Overcast skies with on and off showers continue today with drier weather this weekend

ENTER DATELINE — It's a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s with overcast skies covering the region. Isolated showers are popping up which will bring a few raindrops from time to time today, but they will not be as widespread as they were yesterday. Cloud cover with a couple brief showers will continue across the region throughout the day, with temperatures rising through the 60s during the morning hours. By mid afternoon, highs will reach the low 70s, just slightly below the average high of 72 degrees for this time of year.

Showers will begin to dissipate after sunset this evening and we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s throughout the overnight hours, dipping to a low of 60 degrees in the early morning hours. Friday will feature a mostly overcast sky with the sun peaking through the clouds from time to time, with highs reaching the mid 70s.

This weekend will bring warmer weather on Saturday, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. A mostly sunny sky will make for a beautiful Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be a great weekend to get outdoors after a dreary week! The next chance for rain comes on Tuesday of next week as a cold front moves through the region.