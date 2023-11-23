Overcast skies continue for Thanksgiving and Black Friday with overnight showers possible tonight

ENTER DATELINE — Widespread clouds are covering the region this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overcast skies will continue throughout the day with highs reaching the low 60s. After sunset, a small chance at an isolated shower is possible, with a couple showers passing through the region after midnight. Rain will be hit or miss, but the increased humidity will allow lows to stay in the lower 50s throughout the night.

Tomorrow will start out on the cloudy side again, with some more periods of sunshine into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm through the 50s during the morning, and through the 60s during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 60s with a sun/cloud blend in the afternoon.

This weekend, temperatures rebound into the low 70s during the day but remain in the upper 40s at night. Some more sunshine will be seen across the region this weekend, with partly cloudy skies in the forecast. Some showers are possible on Sunday with an approaching cold front that will dip highs into the low 60s and lows in the low 40s starting Tuesday next week. There's the chance we see some lows in the 30s in parts of the area next week, so get ready to bring out the winter coat!