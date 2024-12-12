One more cold start Friday morning before the beginning of a warmer weekend

Temperatures remained in the upper 50s for most of the area Thursday afternoon as a cool breeze from the north-northeast has kept temperatures below average. Below average temperatures with clear skies continue tonight, dipping into the 30s by 11pm with overnight lows reaching the mid 30s early Friday morning.

Friday sees a more easterly than northerly component to the winds which helps return temperatures to near average by the afternoon hours. Skies remain sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures in the 50s after 10am reach the 60s by 1pm. Highs top off in the mid 60s before sunset Friday afternoon.

Saturday sees morning lows in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s as a couple more clouds enter the area. More clouds than sun area expected on Sunday as lows in the 50s warm into the 70s for highs in the afternoon. Rain is not expected through the middle of next week as lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s continue in the forecast!